Man out to celebrate MBBS graduation, kills man over ice-cream

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/mid-day archives

A 27-year-old man ho was out to celebrate his MBBS graduation allegedly beat a man to death along with his brothers and three friends on Thursday morning after the victim reused an ice-cream treat, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The police said that the incident took place in Delhi's Rohini. The four suspects escaped from the spot after the murder but they were identified and arrested within hours.

The victim, Amit Sharma was a resident of Rohini who ran a motor oil manufacturing unit with his father. Sharma was out having ice-cream with his brother-in-law and a friend.

In the same neighbourhood, two brothers- Lakshay and Karan were celebrating the former's success in final year MBBS exams with their friends Dhiraj and Avinash.

SD Mishra, deputy commissioner of police said, "After their celebrations, the four visited the ice-cream stall where Sharma and the other men were already present."

"When the four suspects ordered ice-creams for themselves, they also offered to pay for the ice-creams of Sharma and two other men as part of their celebrations. But Sharma turned down the offer. That led to an argument," he added.

Though the altercation quelled at that time, the suspects decided to confront Sharma and his folks soon after.

The DCP said, "The four men intercepted the trio for a second time near a school around 12.30 am and attacked them with a stick. Sharma suffered head injuries to which he later succumbed."

The police came across an eyewitness who had noted parts of the registration number of the suspects' motorcycles. The DCP said that the CCTV footage helped the investigators in ascertaining the vehicle registration numbers.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates