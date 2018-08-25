Man pays Rs 7 lakh alimony to ex-wife... in coins

international

Dwi Susilarto arrived at court hauling a dozen sacks filled with 153 million rupiah (Rs 7.32 lakh) in small change, a hefty payment that weighed in at about 890 kilograms, his lawyer said

The court ordered its staff to count the money. Representation Pic

An Indonesian civil servant who owed his ex-wife a large alimony has paid back some Rs 7.32 lakh worth of missed payments - in coins. Dwi Susilarto arrived at court hauling a dozen sacks filled with 153 million rupiah (Rs 7.32 lakh) in small change, a hefty payment that weighed in at about 890 kilograms, his lawyer said.

A fight nearly broke out between the man and his ex-wife's lawyer, who refused to count the money transported in a wheelbarrow pushed by the 54-year-old and two friends.

Susilarto's lawyer denied that his client was trying to insult ex-wife Hermi Setyowati. The man's low public service salary forced him to reach out to friends after the court in Central Java ordered him to pay back some nine years' worth of unpaid alimony, said the lawyer Sutarto, who goes by one name.

"I was honestly surprised [at the payment], but my client said the money was donated by friends and family who gave most of it to him in coins," he said yesterday. Setyowati, who eventually accepted the funds, said, "This is insulting - it's like calling me poor," she said. The court ordered its staff to count the money.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever