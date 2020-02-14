Man plans romantic dinner for girlfriend but she hates it! Here's why

A man who failed to impress his girlfriend on their anniversary turned to strangers for help bt failed to see the gaping hole in his romantic plan.

The man decided to cook a romantic meal for his girlfriend on their anniversary and wanted to do something extra special. He came across a recipe for a chicken dish which sounded 'divine' if nothing more.

The problem rose when he realised that the dish contained mushrooms and while his partner was not a picky eater, she would never eat a mushroom. She would pick them out of pizzas and pies as well.

However, he did not want to deviate from the recipe and decided to include the mushrooms any which way. He included the mushrooms as they were put through a food blender and the pieces would be really tiny. He thought that his girlfriend would not ven notice that they were there.

When the big night came, the couple sat down to have dinner. The girlfriend could spot bits and pieces of mushrooms but the man told her to trust him and said that it would taste amazing.

On the Reddit post, the man wrote, "What’s f***ed up is, she refuses to even taste it!"

"I went through all that hard work and you can’t even see the mushrooms, the pieces are so tiny," he added.

He also narrated that his girlfriend got all upset and said that she was sure she would not like it and asked to be excused. When he went after her, she yelled at him and said that he didn't care about her even when it was their anniversary.

"I wanted everything to be special and she wouldn’t even try what I made. Now she isn’t responding to any of my texts," he wrote.

However, social media users were not really impressed with his gesture and said, "Your smugness is almost worse than mushrooms. Sorry you made a meal that you knew she would hate and she hated it?". Someone else wrote, "If you knew she hated mushrooms, why would you include them in the dish as a romantic gesture? It reeks of self-centeredness. I don't blame her tbh."

