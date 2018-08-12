Man plants bomb to scare girl, blast lands him in jail in Pune

crime

According to sources, around 3 am on August 8, residents of Alok Park society at DSK road were in for a shock when they heard a loud noise followed by shattering of windowpanes

Pune: Rejected in love, a mobile technician decided to scare a 17-year-old girl by setting off a bomb within the premises of the building where she resided. However, as the bomb exploded even before he had planned, residents became petrified, leading to a lot of panic and chaos in the area and eventually to his arrest.



After checking the CCTV cameras on the premises, the Sinhagad police arrested main accused Kishor Aatmaram Modak, 20, and his cousin Akshay Rajabhau Somvanshi, 24, under relevant sections of IPC. Senior Inspector Sardar Patil, who is investigating the case, said, "Modak runs a mobile repair shop along with Somvanshi near the building. During investigation we found that the bomb was made of gunpowder and ball bearings. They had placed it on a matchbox and attached it to a string using M-seal."

"Modak said he was in love with a girl, whom he knew for the last three years. She is a junior college student and resided in the building where the incident took place. He had written a letter to her and when she refused to respond, he decided to teach her a lesson" - Sardar Patil, senior PI

