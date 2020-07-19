Man poses as Amit Shah's secretary to get friend's official transfer cancelled, held

A 27-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday for allegedly impersonating as private secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to police, the accused Abhishek Dwivedi called a personal staff of Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking transfer cancellation of a transport department official, reported Hindustan Times.

The Delhi police issued a statement saying that they received a complaint on July 3 from Union Home Minister’s office that someone misused the name and position of the minister’s personal secretary to seek favour from the personal staff of the Union transport minister regarding transfer cancellation of a motor licensing officer (MLO).

During the investigation, it was found out that the suspect, Abhishek Dwivedi, is a resident of Madhya Pradesh and is involved in criminal activities. The investigating team also tracked the location of the suspect to Navi Mumbai and raided the rented flat, where he was staying with his wife. However, the accused managed to escape before the police reached.

Later, he was caught from a hotel in Indore. The mobile phone and SIM card he used to make the calls have been recovered. According to police, Dwivedi was found to be involved in 13 cases of cheating, robbery, and dacoity.

Interrogation revealed that Dwivedi’s childhood friend Vinay Singh Baghel had requested him to get his transfer order cancelled. Dwivedi was produced in the court and taken on four days transit remand.

