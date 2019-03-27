Man poses as CRPF jawan, dupes Malad resident of Rs 40,000

crime

A Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirant was duped of Rs 40,000 rupees by an unknown person who falsely posed as a CRPF jawan. Rakesh Rajput (28), a resident of Madh, Malwani was looking to buy a car online. While exploring one of the websites, he came across an advertisement of a Mahindra Scorpio car for Rs 3.10 lakh. Rakesh checked the details and found out information about the owner, Ajay Yadav.



Rakesh Rajput told mid-day, “I contacted Yadav who then told me that he works for Border Security Force (BSF) and is currently posted at Khadki in Pune. When I asked him the reason for selling his car at a low price, he stated that as the CRPF battalion was martyred in Pulwama attack, his battalion would replace them. Since he was unsure about when he would return back, he wanted to sell his car immediately."



With an intention to help a soldier, Rakesh immediately agreed to buying the car. Yadav asked him to pay 12 per cent of Rs 3.10 lakh for the car and Rs 3,700 for courier charges. “He told me to pay Rs 40,000 in advance to receive the car, hence I transferred the money using Paytm. He also told me that he will come to Mumbai along with the documents once the car is delivered." Rakesh added.

Further, Yadav demanded another Rs 30,000 but Rakesh could only shell out Rs 10,000. Rakesh informed the car owner that he was ready to pay up more cash but only once the delivery was made. Rakesh became suspicious about Yadav's intentions and asked him to return the money citing he would want the car delivered first or the deal would be off. Rakesh also told him that he will file a complaint with the cops if the money wasn't returned.

When Rakesh informed his cousin brother about the incident, he was advised to file a police complaint. “I filed a complaint with the Malwani Police station against Ajay Yadav and I hope the police nab these imposters. They may have cheated many like me by playing with sentiments towards the armed forces,” said Rakesh.

