Man poses as Dawood Ibrahim demands Rs 1 crore extortion from BSP MLA
BSP MLA from Rasra assembly seat in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh Uma Shankar Singh had, on August 9, filed a complaint at Gomti Nagar police station alleging that he received a mail from the man, introducing himself as Dawood Ibrahim
A man posing as underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and threatening BSP MLA demanding Rs 1 crore was today arrested in Gurgaon, police said. Rahul Kumar Gaur was arrested by a police team in the morning at Maruti parking in Sector 22, Gurgaon, a police spokesman said here.
"On August 8, I received a mail which read 'last warning, jeena yaa marna (dead or alive) Rs 1 crore'," he had said. "It also said 'Uma Shankar, you are serving the people of Ballia. If you want to continue this, then give Rs 1 crore, else one bullet is enough for you. And we can kill you at any point of time'," the legislator had said.
The man had also attached a photograph of the underworld don with the mail, Singh said. Police said they found Guar a drunkard, who owed about Rs 10 lakh to his friends. To pay the money he tried to extort Rs 1 crore from the MLA, they said.
