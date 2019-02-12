Man poses as politician's daughter on Facebook after she rejects his friend request; held

crime

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act was registered against an unknown person in December and the police traced the location of the account holder in Kolhapur and arrested Sariputra

Representational Image

The rejection of his friend request by a prominent politician's daughter irritated a man so much, that he created a fake account and posed as her on Facebook, and began bragging and threatening people. The Shivaji Park police have arrested him.

The accused, Rahul Sariputra, is well-educated and was arrested on February 8 from Kolhapur where he has studied BA, BCA, and was preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams.

"Sariputra had sent a friend request to the girl's Facebook account in December but she did not accept it. He got irritated and created another account on Facebook in her name, and started chatting with people. While chatting, he would often brag about himself as the daughter of a renowned politician, and started threatening people. A worker of her father's political party once asked the girl why she had threatened his friend. The girl checked the Facebook account and found that someone was posing as her," said a police officer.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act was registered against an unknown person in December and the police traced the location of the account holder in Kolhapur and arrested Sariputra. A court that has granted him police custody.

