Man poses as woman online, blackmails man with nudes, dupes him of Rs 46,000

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The police booked an unidentified man for posing as a woman on social media and convincing men to share their naked photos and then blackmailing them.

The incident came to light when a 29-year-old man from Ahmedabad fell prey to this and lost Rs 46,010 through cash, e-wallets and gift vouchers, a Times of India report read. He then filed a complaint with the city cyber cell.

DCP cyber cell Rajdeepsinh Jhala was quoted in the report as saying that this is the first such case they have encountered where a man has blackmailed another man by posing as a woman online.

According to the FIR, in 2011, he came across a social media account that belonged to a woman and they began chatting regularly. The report said the person on the other hand asked the complainant for nudes and he sent it.

However, he soon started receiving extortion messages on social media which said that if he did not pay, his photos would be leaked and sent to his mother and sister.

The complainant was shocked when he found that the social media account belonged to a man.

"Afraid of the consequences, the complainant deposited Rs 15,000 into the bank account specified by the person behind the fake ID. The complainant deactivated his social media ID after that," a senior cyber cell official was quoted as saying.

Jhalad added that they have registered an offence under section 384 of the Indian Penal Code for extortion and sections 66-C and 67 of the IT Act. "We have asked internet service providers for the IP address of the device through which at least four fake IDs of women were created to ensnared men," Jhana said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates