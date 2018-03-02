Man posing as cop extorts money from shopkeepers, arrested

The Delhi Police have nabbed a man, who impersonated a policeman and extorted money from shopkeepers and those consuming alcohol in open areas of Northeast Delhi.



Representational Image

The Delhi Police have nabbed a man, who impersonated a policeman and extorted money from shopkeepers and those consuming alcohol in open areas of Northeast Delhi. The accused, identified as Ashish Chaudhary, was held from Jyoti Nagar.

A Delhi Police uniform and Rs 5,000 were also recovered from him. As per reports, the accused was caught while trying to extort money from a man near a wine shop.

