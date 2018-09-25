Man posing as Gurgaon court judge arrested for cheating 40 people

crime

The accused, Kedar Nath Sagar, a B-Tech degree holder from Hyderabad, used to allegedly trick people in the name of providing them cheap residential and commercial properties and jobs in the national capital region

Representational picture

A man posing as a civil judge of a Gurgaon court was arrested here for allegedly duping at least 40 people, police said Monday. The accused, Kedar Nath Sagar, a B-Tech degree holder from Hyderabad, used to allegedly trick people in the name of providing them cheap residential and commercial properties and jobs in the national capital region.

Police said he used to minutely scan online property and job sites to get details of possible clients and offer them help in allotment of EWS properties and shops. "The accused introduced himself as 'judge Sagar' to the victims. He would falsely tell them that he was posted in the Gurgaon civil court on probation and living in an upscale rented bungalow in sector 12," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shamsher Singh said.

"The accused mainly targeted women and charged them Rs 3 to 5 lakh for each flat he promised but nothing was ever allotted," the officer said. The matter came to light last week after a woman, named Gagan Batra, approached police and lodged a complaint about her relative being duped of Rs 4 lakh by the accused on the pretext of allotting a property which turned to be fake, he added. "We have seized a fake ID-card and other related documents during a raid on his rented accommodation from where he was arrested," ACP added.

