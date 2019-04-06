Man posing as Gurgaon DCP assaults constable, arrested

crime

Gurgaon: A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating Gurgaon DCP and assaulting a Delhi Police constable, an officer said Friday.

Sandeep Sharma, who posed as Gurgaon DCP, had many cheating cases pending against him in various police stations, said Gurgaon ACP Shamsher Singh.

He got into a fight with Ankit, the Delhi Police constable, Thursday on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway. "The accused also threatened him with dire consequences if he registered a complaint with the local police," Singh said. Sharma was later sent to three-day police custody.

