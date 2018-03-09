Man posing as regional transport officer trapped for duping truck drivers in Gaziabad

A man has been arrested for posing as assistant regional transport officer (RTO) and allegedly duping truck drivers of other states on the pretext of collecting taxes, police said



Representational image

A man has been arrested for posing as assistant regional transport officer (RTO) and allegedly duping truck drivers of other states on the pretext of collecting taxes, police said. The suspect has been identified as Manoj of village Morta of the Muradnagar area, they said.

He used to dupe the truck drivers of other states on the pretext of collecting taxes, for this his gang had made RTO department's fake website and used to charge online tax, city superintendent of police Akash Tomar said. He claimed that the state exchequer had suffered losses of crores due to their heating tactics.

The police have seized a laptop, fake rubber stamps, printer, mobile phones and Rs 16,000, Tomar said. The gang was operating near Sai temple of Abhay khand Indirapuram, police said, adding that after the arrest of the kingpin of the gang, they were trying to arrest other members as well.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates