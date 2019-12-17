Man posts flyer seeking partner for duck on Facebook, wins internet

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Maine (US): There are many dating apps for humans to find their life partners, but have you heard of a duck looking for a date. If not, then this man’s post on Facebook showing a flyer seeking a partner for a duck, who recently lost a partner, is winning the internet.

Brooke Erving Minner, from Maine, USA posted a flyer on his Facebook profile seeking a partner for a duck, that has attracted many. The post shows a flyer headlined, "Duck seeking duck." After a brief introduction of the duck, the bottom line of the advertisement reads, "serious replies only," with email ID to revert for those interested.

The post caught the attention of many. One of the users contacted the owner of the duck. Sadie Greene, who owns a farm, said that she can arrange for a partner for the duck. "We have a drake, actually quite a few. I guess I'll reach out! Thanks for this," she said in the comments.

The post received 28 likes, 46 comments and was shared five times. Many comments said that they found the thought of posting a flyer seeking a partner for the duck, adorable and hilarious, with many amazed by the fact that the owner made an email ID for the duck.

