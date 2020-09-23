Man portrays woman as 'call girl', posts number online to avenge 'insult'

A Gujarat man who had met a woman on a matrimonial website released her phone number on Facebook with obscene messages because she allegedly spoke to him rudely.

Identified as Pappu Mehta, the accused revealed during the police interrogation that he signed up for a matrimonial website because he wanted to get married. It’s where he first got in touch with the woman, exchanged numbers and started talking, reports Ahmedabad Mirror.

However, the accused later got engaged to another woman and this enraged the complainant. She called him up and spoke rudely because she was angry with him. The accused took this as an insult and decided to take revenge.

He created a fake profile of the complainant and posted her phone number on it along with derogatory messages. Due to this, the Ahmedabad woman was inundated with calls from strangers asking her for sexual favours.

Eventually, the woman filed a case with the cybercrime cell of Ahmedabad police. Using technical surveillance, the police tracked down the accused and detained him.

