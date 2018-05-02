Man pushes girl off terrace after failed molestation attempt at Shahjahanpur

The incident happened when the girl was trying to escape from the clutches of the molester, who pushed her off the terrace after he failed in his attempt

Representational picture

Shahjahanpur: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, a girl was pushed off the roof allegedly after she resisted a molestation attempt. The incident happened when the girl was trying to escape from the clutches of the molester, who pushed her off the terrace after he failed in his attempt.

Victim's mother pointed out that the accused had made similar attempts in the past as well.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Act.

However, no arrests have been made yet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever