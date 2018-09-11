Man pushes mother-in-law from balcony after quarrel in Thane

crime

The 68-year-old victim identified as Kamaljit Kaur, went to her son -in-law Ankush Batti's home in Thane to enquire about her hearing and speech-impaired daughter, whom Batti was allegedly harassing

Representational picture

Thane: A fight between a 32-year-old man and his mother-in-law resulted in him killing her by pushing her off the balcony of his flat in Thane. He was arrested on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old victim identified as Kamaljit Kaur, went to her son-in-law Ankush Batti's home on Monday to enquire about her hearing and speech-impaired daughter, whom Batti was allegedly harassing. Batti had a quarrel with his mother-in-law over some issue following which he allegedly hit her and then pushed her from the balcony of his flat, located on the first floor of a residential building on Ghodbunder Road, on late Monday night, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said. The woman fell on the ground and died.

Batti's neighbours alerted the police about the incident and the Kasarwadavli police subsequently arrested him. A case was registered against Batti under IPC section 302 (murder). The body was sent for postmortem.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man fakes his own kidnapping to get rid of wife and mother-in-law

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates