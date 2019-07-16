Man pushes off wife from cliff in Nashik, held

crime

Kalwan police station inspector Pramod Wagh said that Babulal allegedly pushed Kavita into a deep valley after taking darshan of the goddess

Representational image

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pushing his wife to death from the peak

of a mountain in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Babulal Kade, on Sunday pushed his wife Kavita (22) from the Nanduri mountain where the famous temple of Goddess Saptashrungi is located.

The couple was from Madhya Pradesh. Kalwan police station inspector Pramod Wagh said that

Babulal allegedly pushed Kavita into a deep valley after taking darshan of the goddess and clicking her photos.

He was overpowered by other pilgrims who handed him over to police, the officer said. Kavita's body has been extricated from the valley. The motive behind the crime is under investigation,

the officer said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates