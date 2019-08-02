Man puts wife on stake in gamble in Uttar Pradesh, asks friends to gangrape her

crime

The accused accepted his mistake and hence she went back with him in his car. Her husband stopped the car and allowed his friends to gangrape her once again

In a shocking incident, a man who was addicted to alcohol and gambling put his wife on stake after he ran out of money and allowed his friends to gangrape her. The incident happened in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The victim went to court after the incident as the police had refused to take action on her complaint. An FIR was registered in Jaffarabad police station in Jaunpur district after a court order.

The victim was from Zafarabad police station area and she said that her husband was an alcoholic and put her on stake while gambling.

According to reports, Arun who was her husband's friend and Anil who was their relative used to visit their house often to drink and gamble. One day, the victim's husband put her on state while gambling and because he lost, Anil and Arun gang-raped her.

The victim went to her maternal uncle's house post the incident where her husband followed her and asked for forgiveness. He accepted his mistake and hence she went back with him in his car. Her husband stopped the car on the way and allowed his friends to gangrape her once again.

When the woman complained to the police, they refused to file a complaint and hence she had to approach a court.

