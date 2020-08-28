Man rapes minor girl at her home; decamps with cash and jewellery

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Faridabad police booked a man for allegedly raping a minor girl and decamping with cash, gold and silver ornaments. According to police officials, the alleged incident took place on August 19 at a village falling under Sonepat district, Haryana.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when the girl, along with her mother, approached the police and filed an FIR against the accused. In her complaint to the Kundli police station, the victim said that the accused, a relative of their neighbour, barged into their house on August 19 while she and her mother were asleep.

"He drugged me and then raped me at my house before decamping with Rs 3 lakh cash, gold and silver ornaments. The accused also clicked some obscene pictures on his phone and threatened me of circulating those on social media if I told anyone about the incident. Initially, I was scared of sharing my ordeal, but on Tuesday evening, I confided in my mother," the victim told cops.

Acting on the victim's complaint, the Kundli police registered a case against the accused under Sections 378 (theft) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

