Man rapes minor girl in Odisha while watching goddess Durga immersion

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said Sunday. According to the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the eight-year-old girl had gone to witness immersion ceremony of Goddess Durga at Rice mill area on Saturday night. "Seeing her alone the accused lured her with giving her chart.

He then took the minor girl to an isolated place and raped her there," said Amitabh Mohapatra, inspector-in- charge (IIC) of Jajpur Road police station, quoting the FIR. Hearing the cries of the girl, some puja revellers rushed to the spot and thrashed the accused and informed the local police about the incident. Police admitted the victim to the local hospital for treatment. Later, the family members accompanied by their villagers reached the hospital and filed an FIR with the local police in connection with the crime. "Based on the report we have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act and conducted medical examination on both the victim and the accused at the hospital," he said.

The accused was arrested by police Sunday. In another incident, a man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl at Rathia Bhoisahi village of the district, police said. "The accused barged into the house while the girl was sleeping in her room on Friday night. He tried to rape her. But as she screamed, the accused fled," said Umakanta Nayak, inspector-in-charge of Dharmasala police station quoting the complaint lodged by the girl's father. Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act on Saturday night, the police added.

