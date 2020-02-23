Man rapes six-year-old girl, strangulates her to death

The Tripura police arrested a 30-year-old man for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Gomati district and sent him to five days police custody. The accused, Kachakla Tripura, was rescued by the police from a mob, who attacked him in retaliation to the crime, a Times of India report read.

The girl had gone to Kachakla's house to play with his daughter on Wednesday afternoon. The accused lured the girl into the jungle and allegedly raped and strangulated her. He then disposed her body in a deep gorge inside the jungle. When she did not return home, her parents filed a missing persons' complaint. The next morning, the police found the girl's body with multiple injuries and pressed their dog squad into action to identify the culprit with the help of a cloth retrieved from beside the body. The dog squad then identified Kachakla Tripura.

SDPO Karbok Raju Reang was quoted in the report as saying, "The accused has confessed to the crime, but is yet to reveal his motive. We have sought police custody of the accused. All necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace in the locality and prevent any further escalation of tension."

