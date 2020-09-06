Man rapes unconscious minor girl after using sedatives on mask, booked

A man was booked on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl by using sedatives on a face mask and making her unconscious. The incident took place in Zirakpur town on Punjab. The accused has been identified as Sant Raj Yadav.

The victim told the police that on August 29, the accused, who is a labour contractor and arranges labourers for various works, visited her house and asked her to accompany him for some work, according to a report in Indian Express.

In her complaint, the victim further said that she went with the accused as she needed work. “After reaching the site of work, the accused gave her a face mask, saying that it is mandatory to wear mask during work due to COVID-19 guidelines,” the victim said.

“After wearing the mask, I started losing consciousness. When I gained consciousness, the accused was with me and he threatened me of dire consequences, if I told my family that he raped me,” the victim added.

Later, she informed her mother and elder sister about the incident, who approached the police. A case has been booked against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Police said the accused is yet to be arrested.

