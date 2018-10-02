Man rapes woman for 4 years on pretext of treating manglik dosh

crime

The man told the 23-year-old woman that if the 'dosh' was not corrected her father would die, police said, adding that the crime was committed regularly during the period of four years

Representational Image

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his niece for over four years under the pretence of treating her manglik dosh, police said Monday.

The man told the 23-year-old woman that if the 'dosh' was not corrected her father would die, police said, adding that the crime was committed regularly during the period of four years.

The man called the woman even after her marriage, which is when she decided to bring the matter to the notice of her father-in-law, police said.

The father-in-law took the woman to Narela Police Station and registered an FIR on September 13.

"The accused is the paternal uncle of the victim who was arrested the same day of the FIR," police said.

The police contacted the Delhi Commission for Women to provide counselling to the victim.

In another incident, a teacher was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said. The teacher was arrested from Naya Tola Husaini village under the jurisdiction of Dumariya Ghat police station, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Chakia sub-division, Shailendra Kumar, said.

The teacher runs a private coaching institute in the village and he raped the girl, his student, on Saturday evening, the DSP said. He was arrested after the girl's father lodged an FIR with the Dumariya Ghat police station, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates