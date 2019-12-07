Man rapes woman repeatedly, marries her in ICU after she tries to commit suicide

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A boy, who sexually abused a girl and raped her repeatedly, married her while she was fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital. The girl and the boy were known to each other. The boy, who is from Satara came to live in Chakan premises, where the girl stays.

A case was filed with Chakan police station. The incident took place between April 29 to December this year.

According to police, "The boy is from Satara and knows the girl. The suspect came to stay in Chakan premises where victim stayed. He called her once and sexually abused her. Later, under the pretext of marriage, he repeatedly raped her. When victim started coaxing him for marriage, they approached his parents. They denied the relationship considering the girl was from a different caste. Later, victim had no hope but finally she registered the case and also tried to end her life."

He added, "The victim was undergoing treatment in Hospital in the ICU where the suspect came and married her. We have still filed a case of rape as well as under under relevant provisions of Atrocity Act."

