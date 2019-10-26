MENU

Man refuses to accept food from delivery person of different religion, booked

Updated: Oct 26, 2019, 11:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

When he placed the order, in the special instructions, the customer said he wanted a 'Hindu delivery person'.

This picture has been used for representational purposes only
A Hyderabad resident was booked after he refused to accept an order from a delivery boy of an online food delivery platform, as he is Muslim.

The customer, a resident of Aliabad North area, had ordered Chicken 65 from the Grand Bawarchi restaurant at Falaknuma on Swiggy and paid the bill online. However, when he placed the order, in the special instructions he said he wanted a "Hindu delivery person". “Very less spicy. And, please select Hindu delivery person. All ratings will be based on this,” his instructions read.

The app did not consider the request, and when the order arrived, the customer refused to accept it.

The delivery boy, Mudassir Suleman, brought this to the notice of Muslim group Majlis Bachao Tehreek's (MBT) president Ahmed Ullah Khan, who then took up the issue on Twitter.

An officer from the Shalibanda police station said they had received a complaint from an executive of the app, Mudassir Suleman, which stated that the customer did not accept the ordered food merely because the delivery person was a Muslim.

A case has been registered against the customer under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

