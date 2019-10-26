Man refuses to accept food from delivery person of different religion, booked

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

A Hyderabad resident was booked after he refused to accept an order from a delivery boy of an online food delivery platform, as he is Muslim.

The customer, a resident of Aliabad North area, had ordered Chicken 65 from the Grand Bawarchi restaurant at Falaknuma on Swiggy and paid the bill online. However, when he placed the order, in the special instructions he said he wanted a "Hindu delivery person". “Very less spicy. And, please select Hindu delivery person. All ratings will be based on this,” his instructions read.

The app did not consider the request, and when the order arrived, the customer refused to accept it.

The delivery boy, Mudassir Suleman, brought this to the notice of Muslim group Majlis Bachao Tehreek's (MBT) president Ahmed Ullah Khan, who then took up the issue on Twitter.

This act of hatredness has to be condemned by one & all to maintain Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb, He doesn't know that Grand Bawarchi where order placed belonged to a Muslim, Hope @SwiggyCares will lodge a complaint with @shoshalibanda against the said Ajay Kumar. /2 @hydcitypolice

— Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) October 23, 2019

Irony of incident is that when muslim delivery boy who was abused approached @shoshalibanda they declined to help and questioned swiggy as why they had sent a muslim delivery boy when the customer had requested for a hindu delivery boy. /3 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) October 23, 2019

Mudassir Suleman the Swiggy delivery boy who was assaulted for being a Muslim by a Hindu Customer was assured by @shoshalibanda of necessary action against the hate monger Ajay Kumar. /4 @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/YIeUHuamxX — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) October 23, 2019

An officer from the Shalibanda police station said they had received a complaint from an executive of the app, Mudassir Suleman, which stated that the customer did not accept the ordered food merely because the delivery person was a Muslim.

A case has been registered against the customer under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

