Man rescued after he threatened to commit suicide in hotel

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 31-year-old man threatened to commit suicide in a private hotel in West Delhi's Hari Nagar Area on Sunday but he was rescued.

A K Jaiswal, Fire Service Officer, said, "Sandeep alias Arman Malik was staying in a hotel with his wife and the man was in depression because of some case of divorce or rape."

He added that the man had engaged in an argument with his wife. He first climbed six floors and reached the terrace of the hotel for committing suicide.

He was rescued and was handed to Nihar Vihar police station for questioning.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates