Man saved in nick of time from being crushed under train at Kurla

national

Police claimed that the commuter had lost his balance while boarding the train and was dragged on the platform for nearly 100 meters before being rescued

Screengrab from the video

A man was luckily saved in the nick of time after he lost his balance while boarding a local train at Kurla Railway station in Mumbai. Police claimed that the commuter had lost his balance while boarding the train and was dragged on the platform for nearly 100 meters before being rescued.

The alleged incident occurred at 12:30 PM at Kurla Station, where a man was spotted carrying luggage, was trying to board a local train. The man first dropped his luggage inside the compartment and tried to board the train, which after the scheduled halt at Kurla, began to move at the time.

The man's legs slipped away but he held on to the door handle. His lower-body was dragged away for nearly 100 meters as he shouted for help. The commuters pulled the chain and stopped the train thereby saving the man without any major injuries.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the railway station.

Later, the police brought him at the RPF post where he took an oath stating that he will not repeat the mistake in future.

Similar incidents in the past

An alert Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) officer saved a senior citizen who lost control while boarding a local train at Dadar railway station in Mumbai.

It was a lucky day for the 65-year-old woman who wanted to board the Karjat fast local train from platform number 4. At around 3:07 pm, the Karjat local train arrived at the station platform.

After its scheduled halt, the train began to move which is when the woman tried to enter the train. While boarding the local train, the woman lost her grip and fell from the ladies compartment which was located in the middle of the train.

A 31-year-old lost his life after running to catch a moving train at Dadar and coming under it instead. Surashan Choudhury, who is an engineer by profession, had recently joined a multinational software company and was to get married in two months.

Prasad Pandhare, senior inspector, Dadar GRP, said, "The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday, while Choudhury was on his way to meet friends. They were on their way to a trekking expedition. He apparently tried to catch a running train."

In CCTV footage from Dadar station, Choudhury can be seen walking towards the platform from the FOB and reaches in time to see the train moving. He attempts to catch the fifth compartment but hits the body of the train and falls in the space where the platform ends. However, when the train passed people could not find him anywhere.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates