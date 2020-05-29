Man seeks Sonu Sood's help to meet his girlfriend; actor gives an epic reply

Sonu Sood has been helping a lot of migrants over the last few weeks by sending them to their hometowns by arranging buses for them so that they can reach home safe and sound. He has been actively involved on Twitter and making a point to reply to almost all the people who are wanting to go back home. While some of his replies win our hearts for his humble efforts, some of them make us roar in laughter.

Case in point, a social media user seeking the Dabangg actor's help arrange transport so that he could meet his girlfriend. "Bhaiya, girlfriend se hi milwa dijiye. Bihar hi jaana hai.(Brother, help me meet my girlfriend, I too want to go to Bihar)," the tweet said.

As expected, Sood came up with a witty reply that may leave you in splits. The actor replied, "Thode din door reh ke dekh le bhai, sache pyaar ki pareeksha bhi ho jayegi (Spend some time apart and see brother, it will also be a test of your true love)."

This isn't the only incidence where the funny reply from the star that has created a buzz on social media. Recently, one social media user had asked the actor if he could take him to a liquor shop from his home. Sood promptly replied, "Brother, I can help you get home from the liquor shop. Let me know if you need help."

The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like 'Singh is Kinng,' 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg' is being hailed all over the media for arranging hasslefree passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes. Pictures of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses has been winning hearts on the internet since early May.

In a recent interview with mid-day, the actor had said, "This is the first lot of buses. We arranged for fruits, meals and water for their travel. The Maharashtra government officials helped us in organising the paperwork, and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home." He may extend the service to the other states across the county as well.

Speaking about it, he said, "We are in the last leg of procuring permission to send people to Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. We need to help the migrants get home safely."

