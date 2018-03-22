Man sends posts obscene messages to woman, arrested for harassment in Hyderabad

The man harassed the woman by sending obscene photos and abusive text messages through Facebook, WhatsApp



Representational picture

The Rachakonda Cyber cell here on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly harassing a woman. According to police, the man harassed the woman by sending obscene photos and abusive text messages through Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. The man had also threatened to tarnish her image, a police official said.

