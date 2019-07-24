Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife three years ago

crime

The accused had axed his wife to death following a squabble nearly three years ago

On Wednesday, a local court in Jharkhand sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife nearly three years ago. The court of Principal District Judge Kumar Kamal on Tuesday handed life term to the accused Mankuwanr Lohra and imposed on him a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Public Prosecutor Mahendra Singh had produced nine witnesses against the convict during the course of the

hearing. According to the FIR filed by the victim's mother, Mankuwanr axed his wife to death on November 23, 2016, following a squabble.

The FIR also claimed that the convict, an "alcoholic", would regularly engage in heated arguments with his wife.

With inputs from PTI

