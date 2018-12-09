Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping six-year-old girl

crime

A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl, a counsel said Saturday. The court of Additional Session Judge Jagdeep Kaur Virk also imposed a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the convict, Sunil Rai, he said.

The fine will be paid to the victim as compensation. In a complaint lodged in October 2016, mother of the victim said Rai, who lived in the same locality, lured the girl to his room by offering her candies and then raped her.

When the girl returned home, she started crying and narrated the ordeal to her parents. A medical test was conducted on the victim which confirmed rape, the counsel said.

