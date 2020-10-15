Man set on fire following dispute in Goa, dies

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The North District police in Goa on Thursday filed a case of murder, after a middle-aged man who was set ablaze by unknown persons near Porviorim, a Panaji suburb, succumbed to burn injuries at a government hospital.

The Opposition has now demanded the prompt arrest of the culprits, even as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has urged the police to swiftly investigate the crime.

Police say that the victim had been identified as Vilas Methar, a resident of a village near Porvorim, who had been at loggerheads with a real estate developer.

"The victim was travelling in a car on Wednesday, when unknown persons stopped him, poured petrol on him and set Methar on fire. We are trying to track down the accused," a Goa Police spokesperson said.

Methar was admitted to a local government hospital where he was being treated for severe burn injuries. He died on Thursday.

Local MLA and an opposition voice Rohan Khaunte said that the incident was condemnable and urged the police to arrest the accused.

"Whoever has done this needs to be found out and arrested," Khaunte said.

Sawant also tweeted in reaction to the case, urging the police to crackdown swiftly.

"I have directed Goa Police to take strong action against the attackers in the dreadful incident. Such heinous crime is intolerable and will be dealt with an iron hand," the Chief Minister said.

