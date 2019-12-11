Man sets 19-year-old pregnant girlfriend ablaze, gets arrested

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bettiah (Bihar): A man was arrested for setting a 19-year-old pregnant woman ablaze at a village in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Tuesday. The woman, who is said to be in a critical condition and sustained massive injuries on her face and other parts of her body, the police were quoted in a Hindustan Times report.

The woman’s mother alleged that the accused had sexual intercourse with her daughter two months ago when she was worked in the fields alone. The matter was not taken to the police as they thought getting them married would be a better option.

The woman’s brother said that the accused was in a relationship with the woman. When she became pregnant, she was insisting on getting married. “We also tried to build social pressure on his family members. But nothing worked,” he said. On Tuesday, the accused came to their house and pour kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze.

A doctor treating her at the Government Medical College said that she suffered 70 per cent burn injuries. After administering primary medication, he said that the woman would be referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Further investigations are underway, said the police.

