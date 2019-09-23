Man sets bike ablaze when stopped for traffic rules violation

This image has been used for representational purposes only

An unidentified man burnt his motorcycle as the traffic police stopped him for allegedly violating traffic rules and issuing a challan.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Indore's Pardeshipura area. A video went viral on social media platforms.

The motorcycle was seen engulfed in flames on a roadside and some police personnel and passersby were watching the scene. In the background, some voices of unknown people could also be heard saying that the amended Motor Vehicles Act was not currently implemented in Madhya Pradesh but the local traffic police were already harassing drivers in its name.

The Superintendent of Police Nihit Upadhyay asked about the incident and said, "When the police team stopped the motorcycle rider on Sunday night during a routine checking operation, he was found to be heavily drunk. He also did not have the vehicle documents."

"Before the traffic police could issue a challan (fine receipt) to him, he angrily set his motorcycle ablaze and ran away. We are trying to identify him. Proper legal action will be taken against him once he is traced," he told PTI. The police seized the motorcycle, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates