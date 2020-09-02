Man shoots, stabs friend after latter asks him to return borrowed laptop

A 25-year-old man was attacked with a knife by his friend after the former asked him to return his laptop that he had borrowed during the lockdown. The incident took place near Timapur in Delhi in the early hours of Friday. According to a report in Times of India, the victim, identified as Naresh, was attacked by four men, including his friend Shiva.

The incident happened when Naresh was taking a stroll near his house and he ran into Shiva, who was visiting his sister. According to the police, as they spoke, they had an argument after which both of them went to their homes. Half an hour later, Shiva returned to the area with his friends - Surjit, Bharat and Annu, and asked Naresh to step out of his house. They went to a spot that was 100 metres away from Timapur police station.

“Bharat assured Naresh that he will get the laptop matter resolved. When they reached near Bharat’s house, they all got out of the car and Shiva, along with his friends, fired at Naresh,” an officer was quoted as saying. As the bullet missed Naresh, one of the men stabbed him four times.

Hearing the commotion, police officers from the station nearby, rushed out and took Naresh to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. Naresh’s cousin Jaswant informed the police about the argument between the victim and Shiva over the laptop.

The police said that Surjit has been arrested and they are on a lookout to nab the others.

