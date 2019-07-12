Man shoots three bullets at sister-in-law before committing suicide

crime

Representational Picture

On Friday, a man hailing from Bihar committed suicide at Jhanda Pur village in Site-4 Industrial area of Sahibabad after shooting his sister-in-law, with whom he was allegedly having an affair, the police said. As per the police investigation, Ramesh, who hailed from Khagaria district in Bihar, killed himself using a country-made pistol, which was found abandoned near his body, City Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

Ramesh's brother runs a pan shop in Haibatpur area Noida. Ramesh was recently asked to leave his brother's home. Since then he was living here and selling vegetables, police said. Ramesh was allegedly having an affair with his sister-in-law, which his older brother Janaradan objected to, officials said.

Around 8 pm on Thursday, Ramesh went to his brother's house and shot his sister-in-law thrice. Later Ramesh returned here and committed suicide. His body was sent for autopsy. His sister-in-law is undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi where she is stated to be in critical condition, the SP added.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the sea off Bandra Worli Sea link, Worli, in Mumbai. The person was identified as Parth Somani, 25, who was working with a CA firm in Central Mumbai.

According to the police, the person was travelling in a taxi from Worli to Bandra. When the taxi reached near pole number 52 on the sea link, he asked the taxi driver to stop for a while, after which he got out of the taxi and jumped into the deep sea.

"We were informed by the sea link staff after the incident. The taxi driver's statement was recorded and a search for the body by concerned agencies is underway," said Sukhlal Varpe, senior PI of Worli Police.

With inputs from PTI

