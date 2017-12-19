Man shoots video of himself beating monkey to death, held

Pawan Bangar (23) and his two minor friends caught a monkey which had entered Bangar's farm. While two of them beat the animal mercilessly till it died on the spot

Police in Washim district of Maharashtra have arrested a 23-year-old man who, with two minor boys, allegedly beat a monkey to death. The incident took place at Gramkura village in Risod tehsil on December 16. It came to notice after its video went viral on social media yesterday.

According to the police, Pawan Bangar (23) and his two minor friends caught a monkey which had entered Bangar's farm. While two of them beat the animal mercilessly till it died on the spot, one of the minor boys shot a video of the incident on his mobile phone, and circulated it on WhatsApp. As the video went viral, it was brought to the notice of forest officials.

Forest officer Mohan Bhosle lodged a police complaint yesterday, following which Bangar was arrested under section 9 (prohibition of hunting) of the Wildlife Protection Act. While Bangar was sent in police custody by a local court for five days today, the two minor boys were sent to juvenile justice home. Further probe is on