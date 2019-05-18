Man shot at by unknown assailants in Delhi's Rohini
In a horrendous incident, a man was shot at by unknown assailants in Rohini Sector-11
New Delhi: Manish, a resident of Kheda Khurd village was allegedly shot at Rohini area in Delhi. He has been taken to Dr B R Ambedkar Hospital, where he was referred to Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh for better treatment. Reportedly, he is in critical condition and has been kept under the observation of doctors.
According to reports, the victim was travelling in an Accent car with his friends when a Swift car overtook their car and some unknown persons came out of the latter car and started firing indiscriminately. Manish ran for his life but was allegedly hit by four bullets. He was immediately taken to Dr B R Ambedkar Hospital.
An FIR has been lodged at K.N Katju Marg police station and an investigation is underway.
On May 16, unknown bike-borne assailants killed a key witness in the Yusuf murder case on Wednesday. The key witness is identified as Shyam Babu said police. Yusuf, the nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, was shot dead on February 1. Shahabuddin was elected four times as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Siwan. He was imprisoned for 11 years for his involvement in the murder of Rajiv Roshan. The death of Yusuf came less than a week after a Bihar court framed charges against Shahabuddin and seven others in connection with journalist Rajdev Ranjan's murder case.
(With inputs from PTI)
