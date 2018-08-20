Man shot at in Jehanabad, JD(U) district president named in FIR

crime

The injured person was first rushed to Jehanabad sadar hospital from where he was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital, Patna in a critical condition, the SP said

Representational picture

A man who used to inform police about illegal sand mining was shot at by unidentified persons in Bihar's Jehanabad district yesterday, a senior police officer said. Some unidentified persons shot at Lallu Kumar, the son of a chowkidar of Thallu Bigaha area of the district and injured him seriously, Superintendent of Police, Manish Kumar said. The injured person was first rushed to Jehanabad sadar hospital from where he was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital, Patna in a critical condition, the SP said.

On the basis of victim's (Lallu Kumar) statement, an FIR has been lodged against three persons including JD(U) district president Rajiv Nayan, he said. As per the statement recorded in the FIR, Lallu Kumar said that he used to inform police about the illegal sand mining in the area and it was Nayan who was behind the attack, police said. Nayan has a sand mining business, sources said. Police have started investigation after lodging an FIR in this regard, the SP said. Nayan, however, termed it (the FIR) as a conspiracy by RJD to defame him and demanded a high level probe into the matter.

"I am ready to face any probe," he said. Angry villagers of Thallu Bigaha blocked the Ghoshi-Hulasganj road in protest against the incident (attack on Lallu Kumar), police said. Later, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Operations) Sanjiv Kumar and Sadar Sub-Division Police Officer (SDPO) Prashant Bhushan Srivastava went to the area and removed the road blockade, they added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever