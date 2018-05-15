Man shot by two youths, one accused held

Police said Iqbal Qureshi, listed as a bad character in police records, received four gunshot injuries in his leg, right hand, and abdomen around 9 p.m



A man working at a butcher's shop was shot at by two youths due to personal enmity in south Delhi, following which one of the accused was arrested, police said on Monday.

Police said Iqbal Qureshi, listed as a bad character in police records, received four gunshot injuries in his leg, right hand, and abdomen around 9 p.m. on Sunday while he was standing outside the shop in Malviya Nagar market. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

"Accused Anuj Gulia was arrested from his hideout in Chirag Delhi, while his accomplice Ashu is at large. Both are residents of Chirag Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.

