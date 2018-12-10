Man shot dead after motorcycle allegedly brushed past car

crime

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh

Representational Image

In an incident of alleged road rage, a youth was shot dead in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area after his motorcycle allegedly brushed past a car carrying two people, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh. The incident happened on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

According to the police, Yogesh was on a two-wheeler, when his bike allegedly scraped past a car. The occupant stepped out of the four-wheeler, leading to a scuffle and a heated argument. The accused then opened fire. Yogesh died on the spot.

"He went to take some juice and dinner from the store, where after a minor dispute the car driver shot Yogesh. After his death, his family is shattered," said a relative of the deceased.

The incident came three days after a man was shot dead while another one sustained bullet injuries after two unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Sector 46 in Noida.

In a similar incident in April 2015, a man was beaten to death by occupants of a car in front of his children after their vehicles collided in central Delhi's Turkman Gate area.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates