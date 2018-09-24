Man shot dead by fellow trader

national

Representational picture

A trader was shot dead here on Sunday allegedly by another for demanding repayment of the money he had lent, police said. Dilip Kumar Sahu, a trader of Malgodown, was gunned down at Peethapur area.

The accused had borrowed money from several people and gone underground when the money lenders lined up before his house demanding to get back their money," city DCP Akhileswar Singh said. Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused.

