Man shot dead by suspected Naxals in Gadchiroli district

Naxals shot dead a man at Hindhbatti village in Aheri tehsil of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, police said

Representation pic

The deceased was identified as Madhukar Chinna Atram. It was not yet known why he was killed, police said.

