Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Narela

New Delhi: A person died on Sunday morning after being shot at multiple times by unidentified assailants in Narela area in New Delhi. "A call was received regarding an incident of firing near Lam Pur Mod on Narela main road. The person who was shot at has been identified as Virender alias Kale. He was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case is being registered under relevant Sections and investigation has been initiated," Delhi Police informed. The deceased had earlier contested Municipal polls. He was involved in 13 criminal cases.

In another incident, a 50-year-old passer-by was reportedly murdered after getting hit by a bullet fired by a miscreant who was being chased by a policeman in Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said. The miscreant was aiming to shot the constable but the bullet hit the passer-by instead. "Our constable Ajay, who is posted in the Nand Nagri police station, was passing through the Tanga Stand around 11.39 p.m, when he noticed some suspicious persons sitting in a Swift Desire car," Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) told IANS.

"During the chase, a man from the car opened fire at the constable, but the bullet hit a passer-by. The culprits managed to escape. The victim was immediately rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead' by the doctors. The deceased was later identified as Raju, a resident of Harsh Vihar in Delhi," Thakur added.

With inputs from ANI, IANS

