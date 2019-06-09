Man shot dead in Supaul
The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumar Mehta (30), a resident of Nonpar Vaisa village, Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary said
Supaul: Unidentified miscreants have shot dead a man near Gonaha Itwa chowk under Triveniganj police station of Bihar's Supaul district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred when the person was on his way to his in-law's house at Gajahar village on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Shiv Kumar Mehta (30), a resident of Nonpar Vaisa village, Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Kumar Choudhary said. The local people rushed the man to Triveniganj sub- divisional hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said. Raids were being conducted to nab the culprits, he
said.
In another incident, Militants shot dead a woman and injured a man in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. "Terrorists fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district today. While the lady succumbed to injuries, the injured man has been rushed to a hospital," a police official said. He said the deceased woman has been identified as Nigeena Bano. Soon, after the incident both were shifted to a hospital, however, the girl was declared brought dead, while the condition of the boy is said to be critical.
