Man shot dead while trying to catch robbers in Anand Vihar

crime

The deceased was identified as Mohit, a resident of Jagatpuri, they said. The accident occurred Friday night when one Surender was carrying Rs eight lakh for his employer

File pic

A man was shot dead by bike-borne robbers when he tried to catch hold of them in Anand Vihar area, police said Saturday. The deceased was identified as Mohit, a resident of Jagatpuri, they said. The accident occurred Friday night when one Surender was carrying Rs eight lakh for his employer.

Some bike-borne men arrived there and snatched money from him. While they were fleeing the spot, Mohit tried to catch hold of them, but they opened fire following which Mohit sustained bullet injures, they said. Mohit was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

A case has been registered, the police said, adding they have got some clues about involvement of persons from bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh. Police said they are conducting raids in those areas to trace the accused.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever