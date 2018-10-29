Man shot in Srinagar, dies

national

As per the Jammu and Kashmir police, the deceased was a resident of Gangbugh. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. Further details are awaited

Unidentified terrorists shot a man in Srinagar's Hyderpora area on Sunday. The victim, identified as Muhammad Amin Dar, sustained grievous gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

