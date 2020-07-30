Man slits ailing mother's throat to relieve her from 'pain'

A 36-year-old man was booked for slitting his bed-ridden mother's throat at their home in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur. According to the Times of India, the man, identified as Anandan, told the police that the man killed his mother to relieve her from her 'suffering' and 'pain' she was going through due to an ailment.

The accused was staying with his parents, who worked as dhobis. A police officer had said that the family's business was not going well due to the lockdown and they were also unable to arrange money for her treatment. As Anandan was addicted to liquor, his wife had left him with his child.

The incident happened on Monday evening when they were at home. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Govindammal, was diagnosed with tuberculosis in February this year and was also suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. After being treated in the government hospital in Sriperumbudur, she was brought home in the first week of July.

The police said that she was allegedly pleading her son to kill her after her condition deteriorated since Friday, saying that she was unable to bear the pain. The woman also refused to be taken to the hospital saying that the treatment will not improve her health and she wanted to spend her last days with her family.

The woman's daughter who stays in Chengalpet had visited them on Sunday after she was told about her worsening health.

On Monday, Anandan came home at 4.30 pm and slit his Govindammal's throat with a kitchen knife, causing her to bleed to death on her bed. She was found lying in a pool of blood by her husband Durai after he came back from work. Their daughter was visiting a neighbour when the incident took place.

The police then reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem at a government hospital in Sriperumbudur. While being interrogated, Anandan confessed to committing the crime. Anandan was booked on charges of murder and he was remanded to judicial custody.

