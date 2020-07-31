Man slits mother's throat 'as she loved elder son more', shoots video of crime

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his mother in a village in Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh. The accused, identified as Dhirendra Pandey, killed his mother on Sunday by slitting her throat.

The accused allegedly shot the video of the murder and the police have seized the phone in which the video was shot. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Savitri Pandey, reports Hindustan Times.

“The husband of the deceased, Kripashankar Pandey (46), informed Jawa police station on Sunday that someone had killed Savitri Pandey with a sharp-edged weapon and thrown her body in a nearby jungle on Sunday morning,” Rakesh Singh, Rewa’s superintendent of police, was quoted as saying in the report.

During the investigation, the police found out that Savitri had lost her elder son last year and was shattered after his death. She used to cry often and became mentally unstable, states the report.

“Savitri’s younger son Dhirendra, who is jobless, started hating her mother as he thought his mother loved her elder son far more than she loved him. Dhirendra used to fight with his wife, mother and father too on trivial issues. Dhirendra had also threatened Savitri many a time that he would kill her. The accused’s father in his statement raised suspicion that his son might have been involved in the murder,” Singh added.

After the statement of Kripashankar, the police detained Dhirendra. During questioning, he confessed to have committed the crime and also disclosed that he had made a video of the act.

Singh said that the video was later retrieved from Dhirendra’s mobile phone. “In the video, Dhirendra was seen slitting the throat of her mother with a sharp-edged weapon and the mother is seen writhing in pain and helplessly pleading before her son to let her go. When the crime was committed, there was no one else in the house except the accused and his mother,” Singh said.

The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was produced in a local court on Tuesday that sent him to jail.

